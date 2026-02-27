Funding secured for Black History Month feast in Kuujjuaq

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Kuujjuaq is getting its first Black History Month event. After weeks of planning and outreach, Jephthé Sylvestre has secured funding to host a community feast on Feb. 28, aimed at bringing Black, Inuit and other residents together through food and music. For the past 30 years in Canada, February has been designated as Black History Month. Makivvik along with two general stores, Newviq’vi and Co-op, are sponsoring the celebration. Notre Dame de Fatima, the Catholic church in Kuujjuaq, is opening its doors for the event. Sylvestre said there will be a wide range of cuisine from across the Black diaspora including ackee and fish, a national dish in Jamaica made from salt cod and ackee fruit. Haitian comfort food staples will…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice