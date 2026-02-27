National News
ticker

Funding secured for Black History Month feast in Kuujjuaq

February 27, 2026 96 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Kuujjuaq is getting its first Black History Month event. After weeks of planning and outreach, Jephthé Sylvestre has secured funding to host a community feast on Feb. 28, aimed at bringing Black, Inuit and other residents together through food and music. For the past 30 years in Canada, February has been designated as Black History Month. Makivvik along with two general stores, Newviq’vi and Co-op, are sponsoring the celebration. Notre Dame de Fatima, the Catholic church in Kuujjuaq, is opening its doors for the event. Sylvestre said there will be a wide range of cuisine from across the Black diaspora including ackee and fish, a national dish in Jamaica made from salt cod and ackee fruit. Haitian comfort food staples will…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

U.S.-Despite recent gains, tribal citizens descended from slaves face disparate treatment

February 27, 2026 82

By Savannah Peters And Graham Lee Brewer MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) — Tribal citizens whose ancestors were…

Read more
National News

With only 3 women left, an Amazon tribe faced extinction. An unexpected birth now brings hope

February 27, 2026 105

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa SAO PAULO (AP) — Pugapia and her daughters Aiga and Babawru lived…

Read more