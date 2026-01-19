National News
ticker

Few hundred people remain in Kashechewan as water crisis force evacuations

January 19, 2026 90 views

By Maan Alhmidi Only a few hundred people remain in a northern Ontario First Nation community after failures of local water supply and sewage systems forced many to evacuate their homes. Kashechewan First Nation’s executive director Tyson Wesley said about 400 people will be left in the 2,200-member community by Sunday. Officials at the fly-in community that’s located on the western shore of James Bay declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4 after infrastructure damage had created an urgent public health and safety issue, with sewage creeping into people’s homes and contaminating fresh water systems. “I think four planes are flying out today, and we’ve been getting five to six planes a day,” Wesley said in an interview on Saturday. “We had issues with the sewage infrastructure and the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Five face trial in Peru in rare prosecution over the killing of an Amazon defender

January 19, 2026 85

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The trial is due to start Tuesday for five…

Read more
National News

Rama takes ‘very unique’ empathy-first approach to policing

January 19, 2026 80

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com The Rama Police Service (RPS) is one of…

Read more