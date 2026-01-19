Few hundred people remain in Kashechewan as water crisis force evacuations

By Maan Alhmidi Only a few hundred people remain in a northern Ontario First Nation community after failures of local water supply and sewage systems forced many to evacuate their homes. Kashechewan First Nation’s executive director Tyson Wesley said about 400 people will be left in the 2,200-member community by Sunday. Officials at the fly-in community that’s located on the western shore of James Bay declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4 after infrastructure damage had created an urgent public health and safety issue, with sewage creeping into people’s homes and contaminating fresh water systems. “I think four planes are flying out today, and we’ve been getting five to six planes a day,” Wesley said in an interview on Saturday. “We had issues with the sewage infrastructure and the…



