AI renderings of Inuit Nunangat University circulating online not legitimate: National Inuit association

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Renderings of Inuit Nunangat University made via artificial intelligence (AI) are not based on any official plans made by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) for the campus in Arviat, the national Inuit organization has confirmed. ITK shared a rendering online of what the university might look like, but that is just a conceptual image. “It has not been determined what the university will look like,” said Sarah Newell, senior policy advisor for ITK. “ITK does not have any renderings that we are making available to media.” AI renderings on social media of the future Inuit Nunangat University have obvious misspellings, incorrect names and cartoon-like imagery. Facebook pages Canada Connections, Canada Daily Updates and Oxygen Canada News all shared AI renderings of…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice