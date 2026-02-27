National News
ticker

AI renderings of Inuit Nunangat University circulating online not legitimate: National Inuit association

February 27, 2026 127 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Renderings of Inuit Nunangat University made via artificial intelligence (AI) are not based on any official plans made by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) for the campus in Arviat, the national Inuit organization has confirmed. ITK shared a rendering online of what the university might look like, but that is just a conceptual image. “It has not been determined what the university will look like,” said Sarah Newell, senior policy advisor for ITK. “ITK does not have any renderings that we are making available to media.” AI renderings on social media of the future Inuit Nunangat University have obvious misspellings, incorrect names and cartoon-like imagery. Facebook pages Canada Connections, Canada Daily Updates and Oxygen Canada News all shared AI renderings of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

U.S.-Despite recent gains, tribal citizens descended from slaves face disparate treatment

February 27, 2026 205

By Savannah Peters And Graham Lee Brewer MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) — Tribal citizens whose ancestors were…

Read more
National News

With only 3 women left, an Amazon tribe faced extinction. An unexpected birth now brings hope

February 27, 2026 185

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa SAO PAULO (AP) — Pugapia and her daughters Aiga and Babawru lived…

Read more