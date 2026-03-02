National News
ticker

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

March 2, 2026 242 views

By Jon Gambrell, David Rising And Sally Abou Aljoud DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A witness says he saw smoke over a Kuwait neighborhood that home to the U.S. Embassy as Americans had been urged to stay away. Ayman Moawad, an Egyptian worker living near the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, told The Associated Press that he saw smoke over the area on Monday. However, he didn’t know if it was specifically the embassy hit in an ongoing Iranian attack targeting the small Mideast nation. The U.S. earlier issued an urgent warning to Americans there to take cover and remain indoors. It said: “Do not come to the Embassy,” without elaborating. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Membertou’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ feeds people so her heart doesn’t break

March 2, 2026 150

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A woman who says her heart…

Read more
National News

Screen all kids between 2 and 10 for high cholesterol, pediatric society recommends

March 2, 2026 156

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Paediatric Society is recommending cholesterol screening for all kids between two…

Read more