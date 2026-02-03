Hudson Bay to host third annual community unity gathering

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca HUDSON BAY — The Town of Hudson Bay will host its third annual community unity gathering this year, continuing a growing tradition focused on inclusion, youth involvement and cultural celebration. The free event, open to all, is supported by a youth-specific grant and places strong emphasis on Métis participation, said Marilyn Ekert, interim Eastern Region II (ERII) representative for Métis Nation–Saskatchewan. “This is an admittance-free event open to everyone,” Ekert told SaskToday. “The grant I apply for is youth-specified, so involvement of our youth is important.” The opening ceremony will feature Métis youth and Elders, along with invited representatives including the mayor, RM officials, MLA, MP, RCMP if available, and local organizations such as the legion, Elks, Lions, scouts and 4-H. Food…



