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Gov. Gen. Mary Simon honours broadcaster, sex worker champion at Rideau Hall

March 19, 2026 44 views

By The Canadian Press A former Supreme Court justice, a medical pioneer, a broadcaster and a champion for sex workers joined the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said it’s a privilege to present these individuals with their awards as their names join a long list of distinguished Canadians who have helped the country “move together toward reconciliation, truth and inclusion.” “You push boundaries and inspire us to reach higher, and through acts of generosity that support people in need, you remind us of the power of compassion,” Simon said during her speech at Thursday’s investiture ceremony. Retired Supreme Court justice Rosalie Silberman Abella was invested as a companion of the Order of Canada for her work on constitutional law, and…

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