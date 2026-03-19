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KSCS hits one-year mark for First Nations Child and Family Services Settlement Agreement

March 19, 2026 39 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) has reached the one-year mark since the start of the claims period for the First Nations Child and Family Services Settlement Agreement. Louise Mayo, the First Nations Child and Family Services liaison officer with KSCS, says she has spent the past year working in the community to raise awareness about the settlement and ensure eligible community members know they can apply. “Our goal is to try to get as much as 100 percent coverage as possible so that by the year 2028 everyone in the community is aware of this settlement agreement and has the choice to apply or not,” Mayo said. This includes anyone impacted by the removal of a child through a child welfare agency…

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