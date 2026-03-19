Tewatohnhi’saktha Launches Indigenous Women Entrepreneur Fund

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Tewatohnhi’saktha launched a new loan and grant program designed to help Indigenous women entrepreneurs start and grow their business. Katsi’tsaié:ri Paul, Tewatohnhi’saktha’s Indigenous Women Entrepreneur Project Development Officer, explained that the Indigenous Women Entrepreneur Fund will support participants from the earliest stages of developing a business plan through to launching and operating their business. “The program is here to support Indigenous women entrepreneurs from the idea stage all the way to running their business,” Paul said. According to Paul, the fund was created to help address the systemic barriers that disproportionately impact Indigenous women when trying to start businesses. “The challenges for Indigenous women include balancing family responsibilities and sometimes not being taken seriously by banks or the community,” Paul said. Tewatohnhi’saktha…



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