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First Nation seeks transparency as questions loom over Sarnia, Ont., pipeline leak

March 19, 2026 45 views

By Jordan Omstead The size of a Sarnia, Ont., pipeline leak remained unclear days after it was first reported, a nearby First Nation said as it issued a call for transparency. Aamjiwnaang First Nation demanded answers about a March 11 spill it said took place along the southern fence line of Suncor’s Sarnia refinery last week, adjacent to its reserve. In a news release this week, the First Nation said reports confirm it led fuel product to leak into the ground and St. Clair River. “There is no end in sight. No cause of the leak has been reported to Aamjiwnaang, and we still do not know how large of a spill occurred,” the First Nation’s statement read Tuesday. “Aamjiwnaang demands answers.” Suncor says its preliminary investigation indicated the source…

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