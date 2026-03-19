Highways should be part of Canadian defence: NOMA

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal In a recent letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) urges the federal government to recognize Highway 11, Highway 17, and the Highway 11/17 corridor as critical national infrastructure by designating the corridor as dual-use transportation infrastructure that supports both civilian mobility and national defence readiness. Rick Dumas, mayor of Marathon and NOMA president, referred to a Carney announcement for Canada to reach five per cent for defence spending by 2035. “We believe that the critical infrastructure of Canada is the Trans-Canada corridor. And we’re looking at a dual purpose and dual use of the highway to simply move our military as well as our civilians, up and down the Trans-Canada corridor,” he said. “A serious…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice