National News
ticker

Highways should be part of Canadian defence: NOMA

March 19, 2026 47 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal In a recent letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) urges the federal government to recognize Highway 11, Highway 17, and the Highway 11/17 corridor as critical national infrastructure by designating the corridor as dual-use transportation infrastructure that supports both civilian mobility and national defence readiness. Rick Dumas, mayor of Marathon and NOMA president, referred to a Carney announcement for Canada to reach five per cent for defence spending by 2035. “We believe that the critical infrastructure of Canada is the Trans-Canada corridor. And we’re looking at a dual purpose and dual use of the highway to simply move our military as well as our civilians, up and down the Trans-Canada corridor,” he said. “A serious…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon honours broadcaster, sex worker champion at Rideau Hall

March 19, 2026 45

By The Canadian Press A former Supreme Court justice, a medical pioneer, a broadcaster and a…

Read more
National News

KSCS hits one-year mark for First Nations Child and Family Services Settlement Agreement

March 19, 2026 39

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) has reached the…

Read more