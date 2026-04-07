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Kanesatake security finds temp funding

April 7, 2026 156 views

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) has secured temporary funding for Kanesatake Perimeter Security (KPS), prolonging the security team service past the March 31 end date of a federal five-year fund. Temporary funding under the First Nations Quebec-Labrador Health and Social Services Commission is expected to cover 12 KPS employees full-time for the next six months, said MCK caretaker council member Brant Etienne. “It’s short-term and gives us a little bit of breathing room until a more permanent solution is found,” said KPS coordinator Kane Montour. Since 2021, the KPS has grown from a COVID-19 response team to a security force that responds to local emergencies, including health crises and car accidents. Over time, the team has built strong working…

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