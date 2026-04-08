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Federal government puts out $412.9 million to renew the Pacific Salmon Initiative

April 8, 2026 56 views

By Chuck Chiang The federal government is spending $412.9 million over five years to renew the Pacific Salmon Strategy in a plan to protect and rebuild wild populations. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson made the announcement in North Vancouver Tuesday, saying in a statement that the first five years of the initiative has shown what is possible when partners work together to restore habitat, expand hatchery programs, improve management and find new ways to protect vulnerable stocks. “But the challenges facing wild Pacific salmon are far from over,” Thompson said in the statement. “Through the renewed (salmon strategy), our government is committing to the next chapter of this work — one grounded in science, guided by Indigenous leadership, and driven by the shared responsibility to protect salmon for generations to come.”…

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