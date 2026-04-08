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Treaty chiefs call for moratorium on glyphosate use

April 8, 2026 195 views

By Jacqueline M. St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor NORTHERN ONTARIO—Leaders representing the 21 First Nations of the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850 are drawing a hard line: forestry companies do not have permission to carry out aerial or ground-based herbicide spraying within their territory. The message, delivered through Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW), is not new—but it is sharpened. Jurisdiction, they say, never left. “RHW does not give permission to Interfor or any other forestry company to conduct aerial or ground-based spraying of herbicides in our territory,” said Dean Sayers, speaking on behalf of the RHW Waawiindamaagewin Political Working Group. “Jurisdiction remains with the Robinson Huron Treaty Nations. Our laws and responsibilities guide how our forests must be protected.” The words land in a region where the…

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