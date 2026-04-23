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Most flood preparations complete in First Nation as it braces for rising water

April 23, 2026 123 views

Sandbagging efforts are complete in Peguis First Nation and residents are playing a waiting game to see if the nearby Fisher River causes extensive flooding. “Today and tomorrow (are) big days to watch and see what happens, and to see how high it’s going to go,” Doug Thomas, spokesman for the First Nation, said on Thursday. The community, located in Manitoba’s Interlake region, has spent nearly two weeks prepping for an anticipated flood that could wash out critical roads and threaten more than 100 homes. Water levels from the Fisher River began to exceed its banks on Thursday, said Thomas. It is expected to crest Friday, which could see water make its way through the whole community like a wave. Thomas said levels are supposed to subside after Saturday. Officials…

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