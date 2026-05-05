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Former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour named as next governor general

May 5, 2026 157 views

By The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney says retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will become Canada’s next governor general. The accomplished former jurist is fluently bilingual, and has served as UN human rights commissioner and chief prosecutor at The Hague. She will replace Mary Simon, who became Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General when Justin Trudeau tapped her for the role in 2021. Governors general typically only hold office for five years, and Simon will reach the five-year mark of her tenure in July. Simon speaks English and Inuktitut but attracted controversy for not being fluent in French. Carney had promised the next governor general would speak both official languages. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.  …

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