National News
ticker

Six Nations Police Officer receives Conditional Discharge in 2024 Assault Charge

May 5, 2026 156 views

By Alex Murray Writer A Six Nations police officer charged with assault in 2024 had his case resolved in a Hamilton regional court last Friday (May 1). Constable Michael J. Johnson, 32, was charged with assault causing bodily harm after an incident in April 2024. Johnson was on duty when he shoved a drunk man into a holding cell at the Six Nations police station. The man fell against a concrete bed, suffering a fractured vertebrae in his neck and a deep laceration on his forehead that required 12 sutures to close. The OPP Professional Standards Bureau investigated the incident and laid the charge against Johnson, who was suspended with pay by Six Nations Police. The case was later moved to Hamilton in summer 2025, where Regional Senior Justice Anthony…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Otipemisiwak Metis Government joins First Nations in criticizing Red River Metis self-government bill

May 5, 2026 107

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Otipemisiwak Metis Government is proposing…

Read more
National News

Former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour named as next governor general

May 5, 2026 197

By Kyle Duggan and Anja Karadeglija Prime Minister Mark Carney named retired Supreme Court justice Louise…

Read more