Six Nations Police Officer receives Conditional Discharge in 2024 Assault Charge

By Alex Murray Writer A Six Nations police officer charged with assault in 2024 had his case resolved in a Hamilton regional court last Friday (May 1). Constable Michael J. Johnson, 32, was charged with assault causing bodily harm after an incident in April 2024. Johnson was on duty when he shoved a drunk man into a holding cell at the Six Nations police station. The man fell against a concrete bed, suffering a fractured vertebrae in his neck and a deep laceration on his forehead that required 12 sutures to close. The OPP Professional Standards Bureau investigated the incident and laid the charge against Johnson, who was suspended with pay by Six Nations Police. The case was later moved to Hamilton in summer 2025, where Regional Senior Justice Anthony…



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