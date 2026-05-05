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Six Nations Fire Department issues Fraudulent Inspection call warnings

May 5, 2026 160 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations community members are being advised to be wary of  calls  claiming to be from the Six Nations Fire & Emergency Services (SNFES), SNFES said. In a fraud alert posted to their Facebook page last Thursday (April 30), SNFES advised the community that they were not contacting any residents by phone to conduct inspections. SNFES said that if someone does receive a call telling them a fire inspection is scheduled for their location, it’s fraudulent and they should report it to Six Nations Police. SNFES did not immediately respond to requests for comment….

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