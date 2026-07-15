Chiefs call on feds to criminalize residential school denialism as hate speech

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations chiefs say the federal government is enabling residential school denialism by failing to make it a crime. The chiefs passed an emergency resolution at the Assembly of First Nations general meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday calling on the feds to criminalize residential school denialism as hate speech. “Truth is not optional and reconciliation cannot exist without truth,” said Chief David Monias of Pimicikamak Cree Nation. “We must honour the survivors and we must honour every child who never came home.” The resolution comes not long after the Liberals passed a new hate crime law. Some senators tried and failed to amend that law to cover residential school denialism. Chiefs have passed similar resolutions over the years but the federal government has yet to change the…



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