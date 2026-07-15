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Judge extends injunction freezing millions of Alberta separatist leader’s assets

July 15, 2026 1433 views

By Lisa Johnson A judge has extended a special court order freezing the assets of a prominent Alberta separatist as part of an ongoing trust fund dispute with a First Nation. Last week, Justice Michael Marion in Calgary granted a temporary injunction freezing up to $8.5 million in assets held by Jeffrey Rath. It’s part of an ongoing legal battle between Rath and Tallcree First Nation over control of a multimillion-dollar trust fund. The northern Alberta First Nation alleges Rath, its former lawyer, misappropriated millions from the fund. The allegations have not been tested in court. Justice John Gill of Edmonton has agreed to extend the injunction, saying there’s a risk Rath would “continue to take steps to frustrate the process of locating the missing money.” Rath has been a…

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