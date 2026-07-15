Chiefs of Ontario call on federal and Ontario government to provide immediate emergency support to communities hit by wildfires

The Chiefs of Ontario are calling on the federal and provincial governments to immediately provide coordinated emergency support as escalating wildfires threaten First Nations across northern Ontario. As of July 15, First Nations Leadership from the Ontario region have held several meetings to discuss the emerging wildfire crisis in the North. The sessions opened with Knowledge Keeper Fiddler offering a prayer for Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, and all First Nations currently affected by or evacuating because of the wildfires. Chiefs across the region offered support for those directly impacted by the fires. Several First Nations are facing mandatory evacuation orders issued by their Leadership with support from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). As the situation rapidly unfolds, many other Nations are currently…



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