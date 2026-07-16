Winds carrying wildfire smoke over Ontario force cancellation of music festival

Many regions of Ontario have traded heat warnings for air quality warnings as gritty, dusty wildfire smoke permeates the skies. Environment Canada has lifted many of the heat warnings spanning the province, though hot weather is expected to linger in some areas. Air quality warnings are now in place from Thunder Bay to Kingston and down to Toronto, London and Windsor, as residents of several First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario flee forest fires. The weather office has said winds from the northwest will continue to blanket southern Ontario with smoke from the northern fires until at least Friday. The smoke was so bad on Wednesday that it turned Toronto’s skyline an eerie shade of orange and forced the first night of an outdoor music festival in London to end…



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