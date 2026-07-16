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Ministers to address Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa

July 16, 2026 118 views

By Alessia Passafiume A handful of federal ministers are expected to address hundreds of First Nations chiefs as they gather in Ottawa today. They’ll be speaking in front of the Assembly of First Nations’ annual general meeting about public safety, the economy and natural resources development and social services for communities. The Assembly of First Nations is a national advocacy body that takes its direction from some 630 First Nations chiefs through special and annual general assemblies. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, U.S. Trade Minister Dominic Leblanc, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson are among the ministers set to address chiefs. First Nations chiefs passed two resolutions on Wednesday confirming that stance and committing the AFN to opposing legislation or policies that dilute their rights…

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