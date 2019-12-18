Liberal minority focus won’t be on Indigenous issues

Four years ago in the 2015 federal election, Justin Trudeau came to Indigenous people bearing gifts. He promised if elected as Prime Minister, he would enact calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), develop a nation-to-nation relationship and implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Elected, giving Canada its glittering dynasty, Trudeau began the work on a nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous peoples. One he said would be based on respect and consultation. But during his first term as Prime Minister reality sunk in for the young politician. It kicked off with the inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) that came close to sinking. Then came the Indigenous Rights legislation he planned to implement without talking to First Nations….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice