UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: For The Love Of Our Elders

By Xavier Kataquapit My uncle Cheekanish passed away on November 24 at the age of 88 in Attawapiskat. He is my father Marius’s older brother. Uncle Cheekanish’s English name was Leo Kataquapit. My family mourned at his passing but we also celebrated his memory as he had lived a long full life that he filled with as much fun, happiness and goodness as he could. Uncle Cheekanish and his wife Theresa raised a strong family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that inherited their sense of laughter, warmth and kindness. His children include Robert, Maria, Noella, Peter, Rollande, Jeffrey and Jerry. I remember my last visit with him and his wife Theresa in 2016. It was a visit full of laughter and recollections that I had together with my cousins…



