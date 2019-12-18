Chief Stacey Laforme re-elected to third term

Chief Stacey Laforme, along with five elected Councillors, were re-elected in the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Election (MCFN). Back for his third term as Chief, Laforme has served his community on council for the past two decades after first being elected as a councillor in 1999. During that time he was also involved with MCFN’s Pan Am Games Secretariat (PAGS), as Chair of the PAGS Committee. After the Election results were released, Laforme released a short statement on Facebook. “I look forward to serving with the new council. I also believe that there were others who ran for council and should be elected in the future and I will do my best to assist them next year. Miigwech.” Of the 413 valid votes cast for Chief, Laforme garnered…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice