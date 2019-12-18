Local News
Judicial review of election could be in the offing

December 18, 2019 57 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations’ recent election could be facing a Judicial Review leaving the fate of the current council still up in the air after an anonymous Election Appeals Committee deemed a complaint “irrelevant.” Alaina VanEvery told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Tuesday court action may be the only avenue left open to her. She said the Six Nations Election Appeals Committee called her concerns “irrelevant” and SNEC seems unwilling to act on her concerns. Alaina VanEvery questioned the actions and conduct of the Chief Electoral Polling Officer Steve Williams and questioned the operations of the election including the use of online voting. “How are my concerns irrelevant?” VanEvery asked Council after reading out the response she received from the Election Appeals Committee. “This response is a slap…

