Barn Fire Considered Suspicious

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – On Monday, December 30, 2019, at approximately 1:40 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) County of Brant Detachment and Brant County Fire Department responded to a fire at a Middle Townline Road, County of Brant address.

Attending firefighters arrived on scene and were met with a fully engulfed barn fire containing a large quantity of dried tobacco and hemp. The fire was subsequently extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The County of Brant OPP Crime Unit along with the Office of the Fire Marshall is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

