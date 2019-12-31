Facing 2020 with resilency

You know the old saying when times get tough, the tough…well they look to the new year with hope. 2019 has been both a time to celebrate and a tumultuous time for Indigenous people. Indigenous people worldwide celebrated when the United Nations declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. Then paused as Canada stalled on bringing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) into law. In November B.C. showed Ottawa how it’s done by becoming the first jurisdiction in Canada to formally enshrine the … UNDRIP into law. In July Prime Minister Trudeau bought a pipeline, in December the British media outlet The Guardian reported the RCMP’s strategy to remove First Nations protesters from Trans- Canada’s $40 billion liquefied natural gas project in January was to…
