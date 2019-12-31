Community Members Affected by LifeLabs Hack

Six Nations community members are part of the 15 million customers whose data may have been breached from LifeLabs, a Canadian laboratory testing company. The Elected Council reports that some of the health service departments on the Six Nations partner with LifeLabs for diagnostic testing of patients and so community members information may be affected by the breach. According to the LifeLabs investigation into the incident the information that was breached includes patient names, addresses, birth dates, logins, passwords, health card numbers and lab results. As Canada’s largest community lab, LifeLabs does a variety of testing from diagnostic tests, naturopathic tests and genetics tests. LifeLabs report that the majority of the customers affected were located in B.C. and Ontario with 85,000 customers from 2016 and earlier located in Ontario. In…



