Meet the Chiefs: Onyota’a:ka/Oneida First Nation Chief takes office in a pandemic

September 15, 2021 43 views
Onyota’a:ka/Oneida Nation of the Thames Chief Adrian Chrisjohn

By Victoria Gray Writer He started in a pandemic. Virtual meetings, no physical contact or meetings, online elections, operating in the middle of a world wide health crisis is all he knows. Onyota’a:ka/Oneida Nation of the Thames Chief Adrian Chrisjohn first term in office has been challenging but he likes to stay positive and look on the bright side. “We’ve done a lot with what we have and with the abilities we had during COVID-19. We’ve maintained a fairly regular presence in the community,” he said. Chrisjohn officially stated his term as chief on July, 8, 2020, just over three months into the pandemic. He went to work trying to help the community navigate and follow public health guidelines. Chrisjohn was only able to meet other councillors and staff for…

