Survivors’ Secretariat: Dr. Beverly Jacobs takes on role of Indigenous Human Rights Monitor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – The Mohawk Institute Survivors’ Secretariat has brought on noted Six Nations lawyer Dr. Beverly Jacobs to take on the role of Indigenous Human Rights Monitor for the secretariat. Jacobs, a, citizen of the Mohawk Nation of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, is Bear Clan member and holds a series of , CM, LLB, LLM, PhD. Jacobs said she is “honoured” to take on the role. “I am truly honoured to accept this role and that the Survivors’ Group has confidence in me to do this work,” said Dr. Jacobs. “The Secretariat’s model of Survivor-led, trauma-informed investigation and community reporting is an essential step towards recovery, reclamation and healing for Survivors and families of the Mohawk Institute as well as for all Indigenous peoples in Canada. This…
Related Posts
Kahnawake to recognize September 30 with statutory holiday
September 15, 2021 29
By Marc Lalonde Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Executive Directors of Kahnawake organizations announced they voted…
Case numbers continue to rise as Delta variant runs wild
September 15, 2021 33
By Marc Lalonde Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections continues to hit…