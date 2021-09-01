SPECIAL: Six Nations Elected Council adviser says not to worry

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Advisor doesn’t think Bill C-15 has any immediate impacts for Six Nations. Christopher Mahon, gave a an update on Bill C-15 to SNEC at a general council meeting in August telling councillors he doesn’t anticipate much happening in the next two years aside from the federal government drafting a plan to align it’s policies with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). “There are a number of questions about what this means, and a number of misconceptions. The new law does not change anything immediately with Six Nations or their relationship with the federal or provincial governments,” he said. The UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in September 2007, with…



