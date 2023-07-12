Mississaugas of Credit First Nation build birch bark canoes

By Lisa Iesse Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT – The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) are harvesting traditional knowledges of the lands, waters and stars with the launch of two community-built Anishinaabek birch bark canoes. The canoe build began on July 3rd at the Fall Harvest Grounds at 659 New Credit Road. where community members found themselves building through heat waves complete with thunderstorms and even a funnel cloud or two around, with only a tent as a shelter. On Monday (July 10) with the sun shining brightly, the Anishinaabek birch bark canoes, heavy with love and labour, carrying generations of knowledge, moved across the cool sparkling waters of a local creek. The build was led by MCFN Knowledge Keeper Mark Sault and Darren Lentz. The two men, who…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice