Consultant to look at how to engage community

A long-time contentious issue between the Six Nations community and its elected council is how the community’s voice is heard and suggestions implemented. Now a plan is forming to tackle the issue head on. Tabitha Curley, a local consultant is leading the Community Engagement Standards (CES) project with the help of the CES Working Group and has come up with a Community Engagement Standards Guide for SNEC to run a pilot project with. Curley presented the guide to SNEC at its Political Liaison Committee meeting on June 26, but will continue to finalize the guide and continue engagement activities until the end of August 2023. Curley is asking for SNEC employees, councillors and departments to participate in community engagement events and support documentation circulation until then. A large part of…



