Mississauga Nation visits United Kingdom and his Royal Highness King Charles III

July 12, 2023 45 views
While they weren't allowed to take photos of the meeting they did end up on the Royal's twitter and instagram. Mississauga Nation chiefs including Chief Chiblow and Chief Stacey Laforme met with King Charles III in Scotland. Posted to Chief Chiblow’s FB page.

By Lynda Powless Editor LONDON, ENGLAND-  The Mississaugas Nation in Ontario sent a delegation of Chiefs and representatives  to the United Kingdom last week. It’s the first Mississaugas Nation delegation to meet with United Kingdom (UK) officials since the 1860’s. The delegation included Mississaugas First Nation Chief Bob Chiblow, Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme, Chad Cowie from Hiawatha and Councillor Steve Toms from Curve Lake. They met with  officials including Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada in the UK and  toured  Saint James Palace where they presented a wampum for his Royal Highness King Charles III  on behalf of the Mississauga of the Credit and met with Cannon Paul Wright at the UK Chapel royal who hosted a reception in their honour. The delegation caught up  with His Royal…

