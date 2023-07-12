Mississauga Nation visits United Kingdom and his Royal Highness King Charles III

By Lynda Powless Editor LONDON, ENGLAND- The Mississaugas Nation in Ontario sent a delegation of Chiefs and representatives to the United Kingdom last week. It’s the first Mississaugas Nation delegation to meet with United Kingdom (UK) officials since the 1860’s. The delegation included Mississaugas First Nation Chief Bob Chiblow, Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme, Chad Cowie from Hiawatha and Councillor Steve Toms from Curve Lake. They met with officials including Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada in the UK and toured Saint James Palace where they presented a wampum for his Royal Highness King Charles III on behalf of the Mississauga of the Credit and met with Cannon Paul Wright at the UK Chapel royal who hosted a reception in their honour. The delegation caught up with His Royal…



