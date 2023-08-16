Attack to compete at provincials

By Sam Laskaris Writer A local women’s lacrosse club is set to go on the Attack. The Grand River Attack will be participating in the Women’s Lacrosse Series Lacrosse (WMSL) playoff championship tournament, which begins on Friday and continues until Sunday in Akwesasne, Ont. All nine squads in the WMSL will participate in the season-ending tourney, which will decide provincial bragging rights. The Attack had placed fifth in the regular season standings of the league after posting a 5-3-0 mark. The Grand River side has been placed into a division with four other squads for the WMSL playoff tourney. Thus, it is guaranteed of playing four round-robin matches at the event. The Attack will play the top-seeded Whitby Rush in its tournament opener, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday. Whitby…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice