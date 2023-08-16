Sports
ticker

Sam Laskaris – BEHIND THE ACTION – Six Nations Tomahawks

August 16, 2023 1 view

By Sam Laskaris, Writer Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches. And soon we’ll find out if members of the Six Nations Tomahawks can do just that and accomplish their main goal of winning a provincial championship this coming weekend. The Tomahawks, a Senior C squad, compete in the eight-team Senior Series Lacrosse (SSL) league. The Six Nations club has been dominant thus far this season, posting a 15-1-0 regular season mark to finish atop the standings of its provincial loop. That record was based on the Tomahawks’ performances at four out-of-town weekend tournaments, where they played four games at each one. The Tomahawks were looking forward to this coming weekend as they were supposed to host the season-ending league playoff championship at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA)….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Chiefs are now batteling the Peterborough Lakers in Major Lacrosse final after eliminating the Kodiaks last week. (Photo by Darryl Smart)
Sports

Chiefs eliminate Kodiaks and advance to league championship final

August 16, 2023 9

By Sam Laskaris Writer Thanks in part to another strong start and a seven-point night from…

Read more
National News

US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes

August 16, 2023 22

By Susan Montoya Bryan THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)- The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday…

Read more