Chiefs eliminate Kodiaks and advance to league championship final

By Sam Laskaris Writer Thanks in part to another strong start and a seven-point night from veteran Randy Staats, the Six Nations Chiefs have once again advanced to their league final. The Chiefs downed the Cobourg Kodiaks 11-3 in a Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) playoff contest held last Thursday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. Six Nations coasted to the win after building up a 6-1 lead following the first period. With that victory the Six Nations club won its best-of-seven league semi-final series 4-1 over the Kodiaks. And with that series triumph the Chiefs qualified for the MSL’s best-of-seven championship final series. Six Nations will battle the Peterborough Lakers, the four-time defending national Mann Cup champions, in the Ontario final. “We were very good,” Chiefs’ general manager/assistant coach Duane Jacobs…



