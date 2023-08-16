Sports
Chiefs eliminate Kodiaks and advance to league championship final

August 16, 2023 8 views
Six Nations Chiefs are now batteling the Peterborough Lakers in Major Lacrosse final after eliminating the Kodiaks last week. (Photo by Darryl Smart)

By Sam Laskaris Writer Thanks in part to another strong start and a seven-point night from veteran Randy Staats, the Six Nations Chiefs have once again advanced to their league final. The Chiefs downed the Cobourg Kodiaks 11-3 in a Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) playoff contest held last Thursday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. Six Nations coasted to the win after building up a 6-1 lead following the first period. With that victory the Six Nations club won its best-of-seven league semi-final series 4-1 over the Kodiaks. And with that series triumph the Chiefs qualified for the MSL’s best-of-seven championship final series. Six Nations will battle the Peterborough Lakers, the four-time defending national Mann Cup champions, in the Ontario final. “We were very good,” Chiefs’ general manager/assistant coach Duane Jacobs…

