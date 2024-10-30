National News
Alberta Government Gearing Up to Cull Wild Horses

October 30, 2024 3 views

ALBERTA, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Albertans who value their wild horse history and understand the animals’ value in the ecosystem will be outraged to learn that the Alberta Government is planning to cull wild horses this winter after a decade long reprieve. Zoocheck has just released a new, peer-reviewed, report by Wayne McCrory, a respected biologist and wildlife researcher. McCrory’s latest report follows up on a professional review of Alberta wild-horse management he wrote in 2015 which exposed the lack of evidence or science to support culling and after which the government stopped their highly controversial cull. In the subsequent years, a committee was reestablished by the Province to review the wild horse management program, however the Province’s Chief Scientist severely restricted the information available to…

