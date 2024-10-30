Indigenous people march in Brazil’s capital against bill limiting land rights

Thousands march in Brazil defending Indigenous land rights (Twitter-Celia-Xakria) BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Bearing images of animals and covered in body paint, hundreds of Indigenous people marched Wednesday in Brazil’s capital, urging Congress to drop a proposed constitutional amendment that has the potential to paralyze and even reverse land allocations. The bill aims to add to the Constitution a legal theory, championed by the agribusiness caucus, that the date the Constitution was promulgated — Oct. 5, 1988 — should be the deadline for Indigenous peoples to have already either physically occupied claimed land or be legally fighting to reoccupy territory. Lawmakers from the caucus also claim it provides legal certainty for landholders. Indigenous rights groups have argued that establishing a deadline is unfair, as it does not account for…



