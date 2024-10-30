Six Nations Police Project Sideshow shuts down drug operation, over 20 charges laid

Six Nations and Brantford Police seized drugs and a firearm, ammunition in Project Sideshow. (Supplied Photo) By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six people are facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation by Six Nations and Brantford Police. Six Nations Police, with the aid of the Brantford Police department, launched an investigation dubbed Project Sideshow earlier this month resulting in over 20 charges being laid and a drug trafficking operation shut down. Police searched six homes in Brantford and at Six Nations and seized cocaine, hydromorphone, cash a loaded handgun and ammunition. Four people from Brantford between the ages of 23 and 46 and a 54-year-old man from Ohsweken were arrested. They have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking: cocaine, possession for…



