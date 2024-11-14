Flag flies at Alstom: ‘this is Fort William First Nation territory’

Local Journalism Initiative THUNDER BAY — The flag of Fort William First Nation now flies at the Thunder Bay Alstom plant. “The reality is they’ve chosen to fly a Fort William First Nations flag, which clearly delineates that this is Fort William First Nation territory,” said Michelle Solomon, chief of Fort William First Nation. “And, that is part of their act of reconciliation.” “I think that flags are certainly a symbol and anywhere you go, if there’s a flag raising it’s a symbol of the land that you’re on and the place that you are,” she said. By raising the Fort William First Nation flag at their plant on Montreal Road, Alstom aims to demonstrate a commitment to strengthening the bond between the first nation and the company. Justin Roberts,…



