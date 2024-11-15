Uncategorized

Carey Price launches foundation supporting access to recreation

The Anahim Lake hockey legend Carey Price has launched a charitable foundation with his family. The Price Family Foundation is accepting donations which will be used to support organizations such as Special Olympics British Columbia (SOBC) and Elevation Outdoors. Carey Price shared the announcement on Facebook Nov. 13, noting the foundation’s mission is to nurture community and create meaningful change. “The initiative comes from a deeply personal place for us, shaped by our values and experiences over the years…We believe that together, we can foster a sense of belonging and resilience in our communities,” Price wrote in his post. The foundation’s website said the family wanted recreation, athletics and community to be at the core of their work, which led to a partnership with SOBC. The foundation is also in…

