More critical highway improvements are coming: Ford

GREENSTONE — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is following up on commitments made to Greenstone, the premier said Wednesday in a media event along Highway 584. As an example, he cited work done to upgrade the highway in anticipation of a mining boom. Critical highway infrastructure improvements have been made, and more are to come, Ford told reporters. The upgrades south of the Ring of Fire region will benefit area First Nations as well as the resource sector, he said. “Along with the upgrades being made to infrastructure, we’re also investing in skills development programs for Indigenous community members in the mining and construction sectors as part of our ongoing efforts to advance meaningful and lasting economic reconciliation with First Nations,” he stated in a news release. First Nations leaders and…



