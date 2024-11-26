National News
Freeland says the two-month GST holiday is meant to tackle the ‘vibecession’

November 26, 2024 46 views

The federal government is hoping a temporary break on GST will address a “vibecession” that has gripped Canadians, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that starting Dec. 14 the goods and services tax will be taken off a slew of items for two months to help with the affordability crunch. In a news conference on Monday, Freeland said there’s a disconnect between recent good news on inflation and interest rates and how Canadians are feeling about the economy, something she said is being referred to as a “vibecession.” The tax cut is meant to help bridge that gap and stimulate consumer spending, she said. “One of the positive impacts of this measure is to help Canadians get past that vibecession because how Canadians…

