Trudeau directs key adviser to deliver renewed national security strategy

November 26, 2024 41 views

OTTAWA(CP)-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has directed a top adviser to deliver a renewed national security strategy setting out a framework for Canada’s security, defence and diplomatic posture. In a newly issued mandate letter, Trudeau said he expects national security and intelligence adviser Nathalie Drouin to consult Canadians and work through the national security council to develop the strategy. He said the new strategy, to be ready next year, should be reviewed every four years to ensure it remains current and responsive. The mandate for Drouin, made public Monday, said discussions on foreign interference reaffirm the need for a stronger, more clearly articulated role for the national security adviser. “It is a dynamic, ever-changing, and evolving role depending on current affairs and priorities. Enhancing your role will help ensure the right…

