Alberta seeks to ‘de-risk’ oil, gas pipeline investments in wake of Trump victory

November 26, 2024 63 views

Alberta’s government is looking for ways to encourage pipeline companies to boost capacity and increase the province’s oil and gas export volumes to the United States. But Premier Danielle Smith said her government is not interested in directly subsidizing a cross-border pipeline project, preferring instead to find ways to “de-risk” a potential private sector investment. “We’re looking to make connections with the United States, to see their appetite for assisting in helping to get more product going into the United States,” Smith told reporters Monday at an event in Leduc County, Alta. “Maybe de-risking the project involves having an American partner, an American pipeline company, partner with our companies here,” she added. “We just don’t think the best way of doing it is putting government dollars into it, but we…

