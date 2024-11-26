Search for Anishinabek ancestral remains continues

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY — A large volume of earth remains unaccounted for at the National Marine Conservation Area where Parks Canada halted excavation in May after finding centuries-old human remains, Red Rock Indian Band’s chief says. Chief Allan Odawa Jr. shared a recent photo of the site after earth had been returned to it, with a large gap in the ground. The gap is where more than 60 missing loads of earth from excavation should be, he said. “We started bringing the material back (recently),” Odawa said last week while at the Chiefs of Ontario fall assembly in Thunder Bay. “We only filled probably two-thirds of the hole.” Odawa allegdes that Parks Canada and its contractor don’t know where the missing 60-plus loads went….



