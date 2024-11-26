National News
ticker

Search for Anishinabek ancestral remains continues

November 26, 2024 91 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY — A large volume of earth remains unaccounted for at the National Marine Conservation Area where Parks Canada halted excavation in May after finding centuries-old human remains, Red Rock Indian Band’s chief says. Chief Allan Odawa Jr. shared a recent photo of the site after earth had been returned to it, with a large gap in the ground. The gap is where more than 60 missing loads of earth from excavation should be, he said. “We started bringing the material back (recently),” Odawa said last week while at the Chiefs of Ontario fall assembly in Thunder Bay. “We only filled probably two-thirds of the hole.” Odawa allegdes that Parks Canada and its contractor don’t know where the missing 60-plus loads went….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Who profits on hunger?’ Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs

November 26, 2024 25

NUNAVUT-(CP)-People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to…

Read more
National News

Closing First Nations infrastructure gap could generate $635B: report

November 26, 2024 27

OTTAWA-(CP)-Closing the First Nations infrastructure gap could generate $635-billion in economic output over the next seven…

Read more