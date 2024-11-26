‘People got to be safe:’ Manitoba premier responds to fatal police shooting

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew offered condolences Monday to the families affected by two fatal police shootings in the province and spoke to the challenge faced by officers on the front lines. “I want to take the opportunity to thank police officers across this province who go to work and keep us safe each and every day,” Kinew said while at the convention for the Association of Manitoba Municipalities. The night before, a street standoff involving police left one man dead and an officer recovering from a stab wound to the throat. Kinew told reporters no one wants to see a person die after an altercation with police but officers are often tasked with responding to high-risk situations. “Police officers have a difficult job to do, that’s at the best of…



