B.C. opens disaster aid to atmospheric river flood victims

(CP)-British Columbia is making disaster financial assistance available to victims of floodwaters that gushed through several communities when an atmospheric river dumped hundreds of millimetres of rain on parts of the province last month. The province says flood-affected residents of Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, the Squamish First Nation and North and West Vancouver are eligible. The financial aid of up to $400,000 per claim is aimed at compensating for “sudden, unexpected and uninsurable losses,” such as damage to a principal residence and debris removal. The deadline for applications is Feb. 23 next year. The atmospheric river that hit B.C.’s south coast from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20 brought almost 350 millimetres of rain to some areas, sending torrents down streets in places such as North Vancouver’s Deep Cove. The flooding and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice